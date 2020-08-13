Ohio Man Diones Bowens Sentenced For Gun Trafficking

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced today that Diones Bowens, 24, of Ashtabula, Ohio, who was convicted of conspiracy to transfer firearms purchased outside of state of residency, was sentenced to serve two years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles J. Volkert, Jr. and Joshua A. Violanti, who handled the case, stated that between November 2017 and May 11, 2018, the defendant, without being a licensed firearm importer, manufacturer, dealer, or collector, conspired with Robert L. Williams, Jr., to transport firearms into New York State from the State of Ohio. Bowens conducted straw purchases of firearms in Ohio in his own name, while knowing that the firearms were actually paid, and intended, for Williams, who lived in New York.

Robert Williams was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, New York Field Division, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito, and the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood.

