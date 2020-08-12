Ohio Man Devante Terrell Hatch Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Offense

(STL.News) – An Akron, Ohio man has pled guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Devante Terrell Hatch, 28, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

“Another Akron drug dealer is caught bringing his poison into West Virginia,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Hatch joins a long list of out-of-state drug dealers prosecuted by my office. My team, along with our law enforcement partners, is working hand-in-glove with our colleagues in Ohio and elsewhere to hold drug dealers accountable and shut down the flow of drugs into our communities.”

On February 25, 2019, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF) received a tip that a large load of drugs was being delivered to a specific apartment on Staunton Avenue between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. and that it would be coming from Akron, Ohio in a vehicle with Ohio license plates. Uniformed Parkersburg Police Officers began surveilling the area. At 10:05 p.m., they observed a GMC Terrain with Ohio license plates pull into the alley behind Staunton Avenue and park directly behind the apartment. Police made contact with Hatch, who was driving the vehicle. Hatch claimed to be there to visit his girlfriend, but he could not tell them where she lived. The officers smelled marijuana and asked Hatch whether he had any in the vehicle. Hatch admitted that he did, and officers searched the vehicle. The officers located and seized two backpacks containing marijuana and more than four pounds of methamphetamine. At the plea hearing, Hatch admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine in Parkersburg.

Hatch faces five to 40 years in prison and at least four years of supervised release when he is sentenced on December 9, 2020.

The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and the Parkersburg Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Hanks is handling the prosecution.

