CINCINNATI OH (STL.News) Russell McCollum of Cincinnati passed GO and won the top prize of $150,000 on the Monopoly 25X scratch-off.

After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Russell will receive $108,000.

Russell purchased his winning ticket at Thorntons, located at 12185 Princeton Glendale Road in Cincinnati.

Monopoly 25X is a $5 scratch-off with a top prize of $150,000.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE