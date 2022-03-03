Ohio Governor DeWine Signs Bills Into Law

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law:

Senate Bill 105, sponsored by Senator Vernon Sykes and Senator Kirk Schuring, requires political subdivisions to recognize state certifications of minority business enterprises, women-owned business enterprises, and veteran-friendly business enterprises.

House Bill 238, sponsored by Representative Paula Hicks-Hudson, designates July 28 as Buffalo Soldiers Day.

House Bill 37, sponsored by Representative Gayle Manning, regards emergency prescription refills.