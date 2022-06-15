Ohio Governor DeWine Signs Bills Into Law

Governor DeWine Signs Bills Into Law
COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law:
- House Bill 140, sponsored by Representative Derek Merrin, which enacts the “Ballot Uniformity and Transparency Act” to modify the form of election notices and ballot language for property tax levies.
- House Bill 321, sponsored by Representatives Darrell Kick and Bob Young, eliminates the apprentice auctioneer and special auctioneer’s license, makes other revisions to the law governing auctions, and makes changes to the lien enforcement notice and towing provisions of the self-service storage facilities law.
- House Bill 340, sponsored by Representatives Adam C. Bird and Willis E. Blackshear, Jr., designates September as “International Underground Railroad Month.”
- House Bill 427, sponsored by Representatives Andrea White and Susan Manchester, prohibits the use of a controlled substance or manipulation of controlled substance addiction as a method of human trafficking or to compel prostitution.
- Senate Bill 15, sponsored by Senator Steve Wilson, changes the circumstances in which certain fiscal officers may be held liable for a loss of public funds.
- Senate Bill 61, sponsored by Senators Louis W. Blessing, III and Nickie Antonio, regards regarding condominiums, planned community properties, and new communities.
- Senate Bill 156, sponsored by Senator Kristina Roegner, regards the regulation of knives.
- Senate Bill 160, sponsored by Senator Sandra O’Brien, requires certain entities to inform veterans and their spouses about available health care benefits, requires the Department of Medicaid to inform a veteran who applies for Medicaid about the county veterans service commission, and names this act the Veteran Information Act.
- Senate Bill 204, sponsored by Senator Kristina Roegner, enters into the Counseling Compact.
- Senate Bill 224, sponsored by Senator Jerry C. Cirino, makes changes to the laws that impact funeral homes, funeral professionals, funeral hearses, funeral escort vehicles, preneed funeral contracts, and the parental right of disposition for a deceased adult child, and requires the appointment of alternates to the Ohio Elections Commission.
- Senate Bill 225, sponsored by Senator Kirk Schuring, modifies the historic rehabilitation and the opportunity zone investment tax credits, adjusts the applicability of certain recently enacted provisions related to tax increment financing and downtown redevelopment districts, and authorizes the City of Canton to distribute moneys in the Hartford-Houtz Poor Fund to the Canton Ex-Newsboys Association or any other charitable organization.
- Senate Bill 231, sponsored by Senator Jay Hottinger, expressly authorizes the issuance of an income tax refund in the name of a deceased taxpayer’s fiduciary.
- Senate Bill 236, sponsored by Senators Steve Wilson and George F. Lang, enables insurers using an online platform to automatically enroll purchasers in digital communications and modifies a requirement regarding the use of salvage motor vehicle parts in repairs.
- Senate Bill 239, sponsored by Senator Louis W. Blessing III, regards qualifications for professional treatment staff, regarding the fiscal year 2023 payment rates for intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, and to make an appropriation.
- Senate Bill 246, sponsored by Senators Michael A. Rulli and George F. Lang, levies a tax on a pass-through entity’s income apportioned to Ohio and authorizes a refundable income tax credit for an owner for such tax paid.
- Senate Bill 264, sponsored by Senator Andrew O. Brenner, regulates remote work under the Residential Mortgage Lending Act and the Consumer Installment Loan Act.
- Senate Bill 273, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Bob D. Hackett, amends the law governing the Ohio Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association and makes changes regarding required distributions under an alternative retirement plan.
- Senate Bill 287, sponsored by Senator Nathan H. Manning, allows county credit card charges for temporary and necessary assistance care provided by a county veterans service office.