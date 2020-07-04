OCC Releases CRA Evaluations for 21 National Banks, Federal Savings Associations

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) Thursday released a list of Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance evaluations that became public during the period of June 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020. The list contains only national banks, federal savings associations, and insured federal branches of foreign banks that have received ratings. The possible ratings are outstanding, satisfactory, needs to improve, and substantial noncompliance.

Of the 21 evaluations made public this month, 11 are rated satisfactory, nine are rated outstanding, and one is rated needs to improve.

A list of this month’s evaluations is available HERE.