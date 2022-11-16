Nykaa stock slips 9% after listing of bonus shares

News Delhi: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs , dropped nearly 9% to Rs 175 in Wednesday’s intraday trade on the back of heavy volumes after nearly 237.4 crore bonus equity shares got listed on bourses.

New securities of FSN E-Commerce Ventures are listed and permitted to trade on the exchange with effect from Wednesday, November 16, 2022, BSE said in a notice on Tuesday. Nykaa allotted 2,37,35,63,075 bonus equity of Re 1 each on November 12, 2022.

At 10.23 am, the scrip was trading 4.17% lower at Rs 184 per share on BSE. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has slipped 17% while it is down 59% from its 52-week high of Rs 429.86 per share.

The e-commerce company earlier announced a bonus share issue in the ratio of 5:1, which means that existing shareholders got five shares against every one share held as of the record date i.e. November 11, 2022.

A day after the stock started trading ex-bonus, Nykaa rallied over 19% to hit the day’s high at Rs 224.45.

Brokerages have, however, remained bullish on the stock. Out of the 17 analysts with coverage on Nykaa, 10 have strong buy ratings, two have buy, three have hold and 2 have sell calls, shows Trendlyne data.

