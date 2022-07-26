Nuevo Laredo: Marthin Rueda Guilty of Smuggling

“Out of practice” truck driver, Marthin Rueda Alcorta guilty of smuggling 110 in refrigerated trailer

A 36-year-old border crossing Visa holder out of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, has admitted to conspiring to transport an undocumented alien, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Marthin Rueda Alcorta pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling 110 undocumented individuals in a refrigerated trailer.

On May 24, Rueda Alcorta drove a tractor trailer into the Border Patrol (BP) checkpoint north of Laredo. He drove erratically through an inspection lane and nearly hit a K-9 until authorities ordered him to stop.

Law enforcement conducted a search of the trailer and discovered 110 people in his trailer. All were later determined to be illegally present in the country and were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

As part of his plea, Rueda Alcorta admitted he was desperate for money. He sought out an alien smuggler and agreed to drive undocumented individuals from Laredo to San Antonio for $5,000.

Rueda Alcorta was previously employed as a truck driver but admitted he was “out of practice.”

U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña will impose sentencing at a later date. At that time, Rueda Alcorta faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 maximum fine. He may also lose his status as a visa holder.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of BP. Assistant U.S. Attorney Homero Ramirez is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today