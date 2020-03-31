Novel COVID-19 Spreads Through an Already Struggling Pakistan

(STL.News) Pakistan’s leadership and military are at odds over how the coronavirus outbreak should be handled. Doctors are protesting to acquire better equipment and testing. Clerics are still against limiting mosque gatherings and other social gatherings. And despite the directives to stay at home, kids continue to pack streets across Pakistan cities and towns to play cricket.

Coronavirus is spreading across the globe very fast, causing panic, turbulence in the economies, and a plethora of theories about how to mitigate the disease. Social distancing and lockdowns have become more critical than ever.

A week ago, key sourcing countries such as Bangladesh and India put nation-wide lock-downs and stay-at-home orders. Though the Pakistan government is trying to do the same, the nation is facing a big challenge. It appears the process of mobilizing its broken state as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increases across the nation isn’t easy.

More than ever, the coronavirus pandemic is revealing the weakness in the current government and the tensions between Pakistan’s leadership and its powerful military. Most entities in the nation’s clerical establishment have been reluctant to limit mosque gatherings. Recently, they brought together about 150,000 clerics from different regions globally in a religious congregation. This increases the chances of further spread of coronavirus.

The growing numbers

By March 26th, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases was 1098, compared to the 250 cases confirmed by the end of the previous week. According to Nytimes.com, most fear that the COVID-19 infections are higher than that due to lack of sufficient testing, and in some cases, suppressed information.

Previously, the country was struggling to provide enough clean water, electricity, and sufficient healthcare services to its 220 million citizens. Rabies, polio, and other diseases that have been controlled in other countries persist in Pakistan.

For months, COVID-19’s march worldwide has been intensifying. And in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan continued to downplay the dangers. The country’s official continued to brag that the nation was free from coronavirus.

Pakistan lockdown

Monday (March 23rd), marked the start of a 14-day nation-wide lock-down. All factories and businesses selling or producing none-essentials were closed completely. That means only Food, medical, and pharmaceutical facilities will be operational during the lock-down. Financial institutions and gas stations will remain open.

The economic impact of the lock-down

According to Hafiz M. Ahmed, the managing director of U.S. Apparel & Textiles, Pakistan is under complete lock-down. Public transportation to the Lahore-based factory is closed, and all other factories are not operational. Ahmed clarified that moving goods back and forth between Lahore and the ports is still allowed, but there are no products to transport.

Coronavirus is plaguing the United States, Europe, Bangladesh, India, and other nations across the world. According to Ahmed, most customers in these countries have either put their orders on hold or canceled. Other customers are telling the Lahore-based U.S. Apparel & Textiles that it would be weeks before they can respond to issues concerning their orders. This factory makes 100,000 garments a day, and its already feeling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic not just in Pakistan, but the entire world.

U.S. Apparel & Textiles is just an example of factories that are shutting down their operations. Think about the workers being laid off, the households that depend on these hopeless employees, and the black cloud of desperation hanging over Pakistan. It has already started, according to Ahmed, and the situation is likely to worsen if things don’t get better at the buyer’s end.

But all isn’t lost…

To help Pakistan handle the daunting challenge of fighting the spread of coronavirus, the United States and China have emerged as leading partners. These two superpowers are still fighting COVID-19 infections on a large scale.

According to US Ambassador Paul Jones, the United States is offering $1 million in current funding and an extra $1 million that will fund a medical lab and emergency supplies. China has provided $4 million to finance hospital construction. Also, China has sent a medical team to help Pakistan health experts, 3,000,000 face masks, 12,000 test kits, and 10,000 protective suits. The Alibaba Foundation has already donated 500,000 face masks and 50,000 test kits.

On March 28th, the International Monetary Fund announced that it would consider Pakistan’s request for financial help to shore up the nation’s foreign exchange reserves as well as budgetary help. This will minimize the economic impact of the COVID-19 implications for Pakistan’s economy.