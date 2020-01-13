Norwalk Man Juan Carlos Figueroa Involved in Drug Trafficking Ring Sentenced to 35 Months in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Juan Carlos Figueroa,40, of Norwalk, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to 35 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between March and June 2018, Figueroa and others trafficked kilogram quantities of narcotics, including cocaine and methamphetamine, from a source of supply in New Rochelle, New York, into Norwalk and the surrounding area. On May 31, 2018, Figueroa and a co-conspirator, Rafael Lopez-Macias, traveled to New Rochelle to obtain two kilograms of cocaine from a source.

Figueroa has been detained since his arrest on October 11, 2018. On that date, a search of his residence revealed a drug press machine and other items used to process and package narcotics.

On May 6, 2019, Figueroa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

On March 27, 2019, Lopez-Macias, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of reentry of removed alien. On July 3, 2019, he was sentenced to 120 months of imprisonment.

This matter has been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Connecticut State Police, and the New Rochelle, Norwalk and Stamford Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anthony E. Kaplan and Lauren C. Clark.

