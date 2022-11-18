Northrop Grumman leads weekly gains in industrial stocks

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) this week was the biggest gainer among large-cap industrial stocks. Its 5.6% gain may be a sign that investors saw an opportunity to snap up shares after Bank of America last week downgraded defense contractors such as L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and Huntington Ingalls (HII) on concerns about supply-chain constraints.Speaking at an investor conference on Nov. 8, Northrop chair, president and CEO Kathy Warden highlighted the company’s internal capabilities to design and make computer chips for its products.The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), whose holdings include the biggest companies in the manufacturing sector, this week was little changed with a dip of -0.1%. The slight decline ended a choppy week for the broader market, with options expiring today and investors looking ahead to a holiday-shortened week. Company (Ticker) Nov. 18 closing price 5-day change Boeing (BA) $173.86 -2.0% Caterpillar (CAT) $231.66 -2.0% Deere (DE) $414.36 2.1% General Electric (GE) $85.51 -0.9% Honeywell International (HON) $214.48 0.8% Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) $99.42 -0.1% Lockheed Martin (LMT) $477.06 2.8% Northrop Grumman (NOC) $520.51 5.6% Raytheon Technologies (RTX) $95.45 1.9% Union Pacific (UNP) $210.70 -3.1% United Parcel Service (UPS) $179.01 0.5%