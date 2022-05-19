Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 10% to $1.73

FALLS CHURCH, VA (STL.News) The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 31, 2022.

“Northrop Grumman remains focused on deploying our capital in value-creating ways for our customers and investors,” said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer, and president. “We are investing in our business to support our growth, and we continue to provide a competitive return of capital to shareholders. This includes today’s 10 percent increase to our dividend, which represents the 19th consecutive annual increase.”

