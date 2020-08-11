North Country Man Alex Cheney Sentenced for Making a False Statement to the VA

(STL.News) – Alex Cheney, age 55, of Moriah, New York, was sentenced today to 3 years of probation and 100 hours of community service for making a false statement to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in order to receive Individual Unemployability benefits.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Special Agent in Charge Sean J. Smith, United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of the Inspector General, Northeast Field Office.

As part of his guilty plea, Cheney admitted that he falsely certified on an employment questionnaire that he was not employed or self-employed at any time during the prior 12 months when he was, in fact, working in construction and earning wages.

This case was investigated by the VA Office of Inspector General and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.

