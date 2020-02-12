North Carolinians Should Remain Alert for Flash Flooding As Rain Continues

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Additional rains that are forecast to fall across the state today could cause flash flooding to redevelop across the southern mountains in areas that are already saturated from days of rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in some areas of eastern North Carolina as last week’s rains move downstream through the river basins.

“Everyone should stay alert to changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather and flood warnings,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of Western North Carolina through this evening, where one-half to two inches of additional rain may fall. Outside of the mountains up to one inch may fall through midday Tuesday. Flash flood watches may be reissued in the west on Wednesday given the potential for additional light rain.

Strong thunderstorms may develop this afternoon and evening, as portions of the foothills, Piedmont, and northern coast are under a marginal risk for severe weather. The primary threats with any storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts and the possibility for isolated tornadoes. Minor to moderate flooding conditions are occurring today along the Black River and Northeast Cape Fear Rivers in Pender County, and along the Neuse River at Goldsboro and Kinston, and the Tar River at Tarboro, and other locations as last week’s rains move downstream.

Motorists are reminded to reduce speed on extremely wet roads and to avoid driving through flooded areas, where roads may be washed out.