North Carolina restaurant that kept workers' tips ordered to pay $157,000, federal officials say

October 12, 2022
Hattie Francis

A North Carolina restaurant was ordered to pay over $150,000 in back pay to 65 staff members after federal investigators found workers weren’t getting their full tips, while also discovering child labor and recordkeeping laws were violated. 

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday Mugen Inc., operating as the Asian-American fusion restaurant Jay’s Kitchen in Goldsboro, kept a percentage of their employees’ tips, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. By keeping the tips, officials said the restaurant lost its right to claim a tip credit and owed the workers the difference between their paid cash and the federal minimum wage of $7.25, which totaled to $157,287.

“Tipped workers in the food services industry rely on their hard-earned tips to make ends meet. Tips are the property of the worker and, under no circumstances, may employers keep any part of their employees’ tips,” Richard Blaylock, district director of the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, said in a statement. 