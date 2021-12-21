North Carolina Governor Grants Pardon of Innocence

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper granted a Pardon of Innocence for Howard Denice Dudley of Kinston, who was convicted of a crime he did not commit. Dudley’s pardon application was thoroughly reviewed by the Office of Executive Clemency, the Office of the General Counsel and the Governor.

“I have carefully reviewed Howard Denice Dudley’s case and am granting him a Pardon of Innocence,” said Governor Cooper. “Mr. Dudley and others who have been wrongly convicted deserve to have that injustice fully and publicly acknowledged.”

Read the full pardon order for Howard Denice Dudley.

This pardon makes Dudley eligible to file a claim under North Carolina law, which allows compensation to persons wrongly convicted of felonies.