North Carolina Gov. Cooper Signs Five Bills into Law

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:

Senate Bill 315: North Carolina Farm Act of 2019-20

House Bill 1063: Fund VIPER Tower Hardware Upgrades

House Bill 1187: Raise the Age Funding

Senate Bill 390: Dupont State Forest – Financial Study

House Bill 1169: Bipartisan Elections Act of 2020

Governor Cooper shared this statement on HB 1169:

“Making sure elections are safe and secure is more important than ever during this pandemic, and this funding is crucial to that effort. This legislation makes some other positive changes, but much more work is needed to ensure everyone’s right to vote is protected.”

