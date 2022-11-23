Nikhil Kamath on how wade through rising finfluencer clutter on social media

Social media’s capacity to influence stock markets was once again brought to the forefront of public consciousness on the 10th November. Just 9 words, “We are excited to announce that insulin is free now”, caused pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co.’s stocks to tank by 4.37%, costing the company $15 billion in market cap.

However, rather than an announcement of a bizarrely altruistic new pricing policy, the tweet was a hoax. Taking advantage of the new subscription-based Twitter verification model Twitter Blue – which was introduced by the self-proclaimed “Chief Twit” Elon Musk in a bid to reverse the billions of dollars of debt the company has accrued – a prankster verified the handle @EliLillyandCo for just $8. This was not an isolated incident either; who can forget early 2021, when GameStop stocks skyrocketed improbably? Users on Reddit’s WallStreetBets initiated a short squeeze after noticing that hedge fund managers were taking short positions on the ailing electronics retailer.

Within weeks, the movement had spread to Twitter, TikTok and Discord, and GameStop’s stock price rose to a zenith of $380, up from a pre-spike baseline of below $5. Although prices would subsequently fall, Bloomberg estimates the furore cost short sellers a total of $8 billion. The GameStop short squeeze was both at the time and subsequently held up as a indicator of a paradigm shift: a relocation of the balance of power from established professional financial powerhouses to casual sofa investors; a move from asset prices and market forces determined by fundamental analysis and underlying value to ‘meme stocks’ and herd mentality. In short, billions of dollars at the mercy of dangerous irreverence.

Therefore, with so much money at stake, it would appear logical that social media should be subject to a regulatory crackdown to limit its hold over the market. Legislation such as the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP), passed by Sebi in 2003, has been levied against social media users to varying degrees of success. The most high-profile example of its use came in late 2021, when Sebi impounded the wrongful gains of the 6 administrators of the bullrun2017 Telegram channel, and banned them from the securities market. The offenders were found to have front-run the market by recommending small cap stocks to the 52,000 subscribers of their channel, before selling their shares for a massive profit once they had peaked. This is a classic example of a pump and dump scheme – morally and ethically reprehensible. Yet, as will be demonstrated, infringement into the social media sphere by regulatory bodies such as Sebi and the SEC is not the answer to unscrupulous social media activity.

Regulation is not the answer

First, introducing effective legislation in this field is fraught with difficulties. In the example of financial influencers (‘finfluencers’) dispensing poor advice to followers, Sebi has found it impossible to distinguish between the trading tips that result in losses for those who follow them that have been given in good and bad faith. Sebi’s proposed ‘data lake’ that will trawl social media in search of potential market manipulations will inevitably suffer from the same legislative challenges as existing methods of finding financial advisers to be fraudulent to a ‘preponderance of probability’, especially given their use of encrypted channels.

The killer blow to the viability of social media regulation lies in its necessity to be international. Any serious attempt to curtail the influence of social media over markets, therefore, must take one of two undesirable forms.

Either regulation must be enacted by social media companies themselves, which would give unelectable, unaccountable corporations immense power over markets of which they are a part. Alternatively, countries can introduce their own legislation, which would create an uneven patchwork of disparate environments within larger, ever-more globalised market and social media ecosystems. Thus, the infeasibility of implementing successful legislation provides a persuasive argument against pursuing regulation in the social media field.

In addition to logistical challenges, there are philosophical quandaries present in the debate surrounding regulating social media to protect market integrity. The fallacy at the heart of regulatory groups’ attitude surrounding social media is that they treat online fora as unprecedented threats to capitalist forces.

This position fails to recognise the precedent for public opinion and significant events to affect security prices. In 1991, Gerald Ratner, CEO of jewellery chain Ratner Group, addressed the Institute of Directors. In his speech, with 6,000 high-powered industry leaders in attendance, he jokingly dismissed one of his company’s products as “total crap”. Media outlets got hold of the story and the resulting fallout saw Ratner Group shareholders lose £500 million, the company near bankruptcy, and spawned the phrase the ‘Ratner Effect’. Company missteps, sudden swings in public opinion, and external forces causing wild fluctuations in company shares predate social media, predate Ratner, and will continue to occur; they are unavoidable, if unfortunate, facts of business. All social media has done to exacerbate the ‘Ratner Effect’ is expedite the process.

Perhaps the most compelling ideological issue with social media regulation is the impossibility of enacting it without infringing on entrenched constitutional rights. Even the most vociferous proponents for limiting what users can say and do on social channels with regards to markets must concede that rights to free speech and freedom of opinion trump potential negative financial effects. Moreover, a recent study by Koukaras et al. has illuminated how investors and companies utilise advanced machine learning and sentiment analysis algorithms to predict market fluctuations with a high degree of accuracy, revealing the hypocrisy displayed by these same companies when they advocate for social media regulation.

Corporations have for years used web crawlers to mine data from microblogging sites in order to determine how the public is reacting to goods and services offered.

These techniques have become widespread and will not disappear any time soon. It must be accepted by companies and their shareholders that social media is a double-edged sword, and that the positives and negatives of its effects on markets are inextricable from one another. The forces that guide accurate market prediction and effective influencer-based advertising – fear of missing out (FOMO) and herd mentality – are the very same that drive the volatile and potentially detrimental effect that social media has on markets.

The free market alternative

Rather than seek blanket regulation, these companies should instead seek to mitigate the downsides that social media can have through the free market. The most prominent example of how companies and exchanges can do this is through education. This approach has already been undertaken to a certain extent, but more needs to be done, especially through social media, to caution investors about dishonest finfluencers who promise “guaranteed returns” or other similar claims that are simply too good to be true.

Markets too must adapt to become more resilient to exogenous forces of social media, but there are two developments that suggest this will be the case. The first is that the negatives of social media influence on price fluctuations and volatility is offset by the same ways in which social media can be harnessed to gain an advantage: marketing and prediction. The second is a trend that is already underway – resilience of stock prices to social media rumours and misinformation. Stock exchanges, for example, have well-connected teams specifically dedicated to verifying rumours, and have done since 1999. Department sizes in this field have already grown and must expand further to meet the demand that social media places on near-instantaneous rumour confirmation.

The effect of this, as well as the growing assiduity that larger traders exert in doing their due diligence when undertaking fundamental analysis is reflected in the data. Chen et al.’s 2022 study on the impact of rumours on markets finds only a short-term correlation. They suggest that larger investors are more cautious than individuals when taking rumours into account, and cite the Internet Financial Forum Rumor Index (IFFRI) they created as an invaluable predictor for accurately determining how information will affect markets. When used in conjunction with fact-checking tools, resources such as these should be privately developed to create an insulating effect for markets from fake news, and through education can be further cultivated to become an easily-accessible tool for all.

It cannot be denied that social media has an unpredictable, occasionally dangerous effect on market integrity and transparency. The pervasiveness of misinformation, unscrupulous influencers and herd-mentality has irrevocably changed how markets operate, sometimes with highly detrimental exogenic effects on companies and investors. In spite of this, the answer is not regulation.

Contrary to the popular view, social media has not changed the scale on which public opinion and rumour has on markets: as André Kostolancy famously said, “facts only account for 10% of the reactions on the stock market; everything else is psychology”.

This article has detailed why the drawbacks of regulation present a compelling argument for rejecting an expanded remit for regulating bodies. These include the impossibility of introducing effective regulation and their inherent ideological disadvantages. In response, the answer should be an organic, free-market solution that does not seek to filter or curtail public opinion, but instead educates investors and provides the means to separate rumour from fact.

(Disclaimer: The author is Co Founder Zerodha and True Beacon. Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)