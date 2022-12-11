Nifty may test recent high once again; F&O traders can go for Bull Call Spread strategy: ICICIdirect

Nifty: Bull Call Spread

Buy 1 lot Nifty 15 December 18500 Call at 101 & Sell 1 lots 15 December 18700 Call at 32, Total premium out-flow: 69; Target: 120; Stop Loss: 5.

Rationale



The Nifty took some breather and closed a tad below 18500 levels losing 1% during the week. Despite gains of more than 0.5% from banking space, Technology stocks turned spoiler as NSEIT index declined by more than 6% last week. Broader markets also remained under pressure, and midcap, and small cap indices lost more than 1% each last week. Going ahead, we expect Nifty to find support near current levels of 18400-18500 and stage recovery.

From the data front, Call strikes continue to witness heavy OI build-up suggesting expectations of limited upsides. The highest Call base has shifted lower to 18600 strike with more than 1.5 crore shares, making it an important hurdle for the coming week. However, Nifty is trading below its Put base at 18600 strike, and positions are shifting at OTM strikes. We believe fresh positive bias should be formed above 18500 levels for upside targets of 18800 and higher towards the monthly settlement.

The concerns regarding low volatility and higher FIIs net longs have subsided with recent profit taking as the net longs have declined significantly from almost 1 lac contracts to just 36k contracts during the month so far. However, volatility still remains on the lower side. We believe Nifty will witness some recovery ahead of the FOMC meet next week and test recent highs again.

Keeping the target between 18700 to 18000, we feel traders can go for Bull Call Spread strategy where maximum profit will be made above 18730.

(Raj Deepak Singh is an Analyst at ICICIdirect)

