Nicole L. Jarvis Pleads Guilty to Distributing Heroin, Fentanyl

Former Dubuque Woman, Nicole L. Jarvis Pleads Guilty to Distributing Heroin and Fentanyl Near a Local College and Park

(STL.News) A woman who distributed heroin and fentanyl in Dubuque, Iowa, plead guilty on May 12, 2022.

Nicole L. Jarvis, age 35, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl and distribution of heroin and fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a protected location.

In a plea agreement, Jarvis admitted to engaging in a drug-related conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl on at least five occasions in Dubuque. In the fall of 2020, Jarvis utilized Facebook messenger and other communications devices to set up a transaction involving heroin and fentanyl. Jarvis later distributed heroin and fentanyl near Loras College and Madison Park.

Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Jarvis remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Jarvis faces a possible maximum sentence of 60 years’ imprisonment, a fine of not more than $2 million, and up to six years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Dubuque Drug Task Force and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jason D. Norwood.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today