Nicole Footman Sentenced for Meth and Fentanyl Trafficking

Holden Woman, Nicole Footman Sentenced to 3 Years for Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Trafficking
(STL.News) A Holden woman was sentenced in federal court today for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.
U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Nicole Footman, 38, to three years in prison and three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to forfeit $1,229. Footman pleaded guilty on December 3, 2021.
According to court records, from approximately September 2019 through July 2021, Footman conspired to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. As part of the conspiracy, Footman obtained quantities of these drugs for distribution from a Bangor supplier, communicating with the supplier by telephone, text messaging and social media.
In July 2021, police executed a search warrant at Footman’s residence and found methamphetamine and fentanyl along with scales, packaging materials, cell phones and $1,229 in cash.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency with the assistance of the Holden Police Department and Bangor Police Department.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today