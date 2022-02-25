Nicholas Primo Pleads Guilty To Distributing Fentanyl, Heroin

Tampa Man, Nicholas Primo Who Tried To Move Overdose Victim’s Body From Garage At Hard Rock Casino Pleads Guilty To Distributing Fentanyl And Heroin

Tampa, FL (STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Nicholas Primo (35, Tampa) has pleaded guilty to distributing a substance that contained a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. Primo faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to court documents, on November 13, 2019, Primo distributed narcotics to two individuals in the parking lot of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. One of the individuals injected himself with the substance and died. Primo was later captured on video surveillance returning to the vehicle, and after realizing the victim had died, fleeing the garage. Primo was later interviewed and admitted to purchasing $1,600 worth of heroin prior to distributing it. Primo later contacted a friend and attempted to move the victim’s car out of the Hard Rock Casino.

This case was investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Diego F. Novaes. This case is part of the Middle District of Florida’s anti-opioid strategy to combat opioid trafficking and abuse.

