NexPoint Real Estate Finance – Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

DALLAS, TX (STL.News) NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (“NREF”) announced Friday that its board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.53125 per share of NREF’s 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on April 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on April 14, 2022.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly-traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NREF” primarily focused on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities. NREF concentrates on investments in real estate sectors where its senior management team has operating expertise, including, among others, in the multifamily, single-family rental, self-storage, life science, hospitality, and office sectors predominantly in the top 50 metropolitan statistical areas.