Newly public Grindr stock soars as high as 515% following SPAC merger (update)

Leon Neal/Getty Images News Newly public Grindr (NYSE:GRND) stock soared as high as 515% Friday following its merger with with SPAC Tiga Acquisition Corp. (TINV), with around 98% of the shares redeemed ahead of the closing. Shares of Grindr opened at $16.90, shooting up to a high of $71.51 in late morning. The stock changed hands at $43.83 at approximately 1:40 p.m. ET. Tiga shares closed at $11.63 on Thursday, the last trading session before the merger closed. According to Tiga’s 8-K filing on the merger vote, around 98% of shareholders opted to redeem their shares rather than stay on through the merger. The shareholders received $10.50 per share. Grindr also released preliminary 2022 results. For the first half of the year, the company reported adjusted revenue of $90M, a 44% increase over the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA rose 26% for the same period in 2021 to $42M. The platform agreed to merge with Tiga in May, with the deal valuing the combined company at around $2.1B.