New York Man Frederick Eli Knapp Indicted on Transmitting a Threat in Interstate Commerce to N.C. Judicial Branch

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a man from Warren County, New York, with transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce.

According to the Indictment, Frederick Eli Knapp, age 51, transmitted from New York to North Carolina communications via Facebook and e-mail to the North Carolina Judicial Branch and employees with the Administrative Office of the Courts. As alleged in the Indictment, Knapp stated that he would kill judges, court employees, and people in courthouses.

If convicted, Knapp faces a maximum imprisonment term of 5 years, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Marshal’s Office of the Supreme Court of North Carolina are investigating the case.

