19.7 C
New York
Thursday, November 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeGeneral
General

New York: Henry Jean-Lor Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

By Waqar Nawaz
0
155
New York: Henry Jean-Lor Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

New York Man, Henry Jean-Lor Sentenced to 33 Months for Drug Trafficking

PORTLAND, ME (STL.News) A Brooklyn, New York man was sentenced in federal court yesterday for distributing heroin and cocaine base, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy sentenced Henry Jean-Lord, aka “Doughboy” and “Doe Boi,” 34, to 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release.  Jean-Lord pleaded guilty in April 2021.

According to court records, Jean-Lord sold heroin to a confidential informant in March 2015 and heroin and cocaine base to another confidential informant in October 2018.  Evidence presented at the sentencing revealed that Jean-Lord had been trafficking cocaine base in Maine since as early as 2005, and heroin since at least 2015.

The Portland and South Portland police departments, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI investigated the case.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation.  OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Previous articleBrian Stafford Convicted on Federal Gun and Drug Charges
Next articleTowson: Carlton Alexander Sentenced For Multiple Crimes
Waqar Nawaz
Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,568FansLike
12,785FollowersFollow
17,266FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

Our primary objectives are to provide unbiased and timely news stories that we obtain directly from sources. Therefore, we publish news supplied from sources that we believe to be reliable. However, we are NOT journalists and have NOT independently verified the content. Consequently, we recommend that you verify the information contained within.

Contact us: Marty@STLMedia.Agency

© Copyright - STL.News >> States Top Leading News