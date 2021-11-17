New York: Henry Jean-Lor Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

New York Man, Henry Jean-Lor Sentenced to 33 Months for Drug Trafficking

PORTLAND, ME (STL.News) A Brooklyn, New York man was sentenced in federal court yesterday for distributing heroin and cocaine base, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy sentenced Henry Jean-Lord, aka “Doughboy” and “Doe Boi,” 34, to 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Jean-Lord pleaded guilty in April 2021.

According to court records, Jean-Lord sold heroin to a confidential informant in March 2015 and heroin and cocaine base to another confidential informant in October 2018. Evidence presented at the sentencing revealed that Jean-Lord had been trafficking cocaine base in Maine since as early as 2005, and heroin since at least 2015.

The Portland and South Portland police departments, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI investigated the case.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

