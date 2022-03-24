New York Governor on Waterfront Commission

Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul on Supreme Court Granting Preliminary Injunction to Preserve the Waterfront Commission

New York (STL.News) “The Supreme Court has granted our motion for a preliminary injunction preventing New Jersey from unilaterally withdrawing from the Waterfront Commission. Coming less than 24 hours after New York filed our reply, this swift decision is a victory for the safety of New Yorkers and for the health of our economy. In light of current geopolitical uncertainty, the work of the Waterfront Commission in combatting crime at the port and protecting vital industries is more important than ever before. I thank Attorney General James, Solicitor General Underwood, and the entire team for their work on this case on behalf of New York State. We will continue to fight for New Yorkers to crack down on corruption and crime and protect the safe transport of goods.”