New York Governor on Anti-Semitic Graffiti Along FDR Drive

Statement From Governor Kathy Hochul on Hateful Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Along FDR Drive

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul stated that “I am sickened that hateful, anti-Semitic graffiti was spray-painted along the FDR Drive, and I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer the NYPD whatever assistance they need in the investigation of this vandalism.

“I want our Jewish neighbors to know that we have zero tolerance for these repugnant acts of hate that are meant to instill fear in our communities. Anti-Semitism in any form is not welcome in our state. We will always stand with the Jewish community.”