New York Governor: $31.5 Million for Housing Projects

Governor Hochul Announces $31.5 Million for Supportive Housing Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $31.5 million in state funding was awarded to seven projects that will provide permanent supportive housing to New Yorkers experiencing homelessness. Supported through the state’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, these projects include developments that will create an additional 332 units serving the elderly, individuals with a history of substance use disorder, individuals with developmental disabilities, young adults and those suffering from serious mental illness.

“All New Yorkers deserve access to safe, affordable housing, and it is crucial to provide them with critical resources and amenities needed in the long term,” Governor Hochul said. “By implementing these strategic investments in supportive housing, we will help our state address the root causes of housing insecurity and ensure those that need help will have access to support networks they can rely on for stability. As we remain laser-focused on building back New York better and stronger than before, we will continue taking aggressive action to help ensure every community has access to the services they need to thrive.”

Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program is an important component of Governor Hochul’s comprehensive plan to make housing more affordable, equitable, and stable throughout New York. In the FY 2023 Enacted State Budget, the Governor successfully secured a new $25 billion, five-year, comprehensive housing plan that will increase housing supply by creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. This project is supported by FY 2022 funds.

The Budget continues $128 million in capital funding for the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program to build new supportive housing units or repair existing emergency shelters. With the latest awards, the program has allocated roughly $115.3 million to 476 units of permanent supportive housing, 94 units of transitional housing, and 303 emergency beds housing. Of the 303 emergency housing beds, 164 are repairs and 139 are new beds.

The projects awarded funding include:

Breaking Ground was awarded $5.7 million to construct a 15-story building in the Queens neighborhood of Jamaica, with 52 units of permanent supportive housing serving elderly individuals who have a serious mental illness or substance use disorder.

Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. was awarded $2.25 million to renovate a former elementary school building and construct three townhouses in the village of Cayuga to create eight units of permanent supportive housing to serve individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

DePaul Properties, Inc. was awarded $3.49 million to construct two buildings in the city of Schenectady, creating 30 units of permanent supportive housing serving the elderly and individuals with serious mental illness.

Project Renewal, Inc. was awarded $6 million to construct a 17-story building in the Bronx with 70 units of permanent supportive housing for individuals with serious mental illness or substance use disorder.

CAMBA Housing Ventures, Inc. & CAMBA, Inc. was awarded $9.9 million to develop 146 units of permanent supportive housing in Brooklyn, including units reserved for individuals re-entering the community from incarceration, homeless youth, youth aging out of foster care, and chronically homeless families.

Christopher Community, Inc. was awarded $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition.

Catholic Charities of Onondaga County was awarded $1.23 million to construct six units of permanent supportive housing serving chronically homeless men adjacent to the organization’s Emergency Homeless Shelter and Housing Services Center.

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, “Supportive housing is such a crucial component of our efforts to provide lasting stability for New Yorkers in need, including some of the most vulnerable among us. These projects, like many others supported by the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, will provide new hope for individuals and families that have or are experiencing homelessness. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s continuing support for this program and for making housing stability in New York a priority of her administration.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “This new round of Homeless Housing and Assistance Program capital funding will create more than 300 new supportive housing units across New York State, including Brooklyn. With much success, supportive housing provides a safe home while fostering stability, independence and recovery for thousands of vulnerable adults and families.”

Assembly member Linda B. Rosenthal said, “New York is in the midst of a homelessness crisis with tens of thousands sleeping on the streets and in shelters each night. By building new supportive housing units, we can offer struggling New Yorkers the help and services necessary to get back on their feet. Given the urgency of this crisis, we must do everything in our power to quickly build more projects. The $31.5 million in state funding the governor announced will put us on the road to securing more housing for those who need it most.”

Assembly member Steven Cymbrowitz said, “For those who are experiencing homelessness, permanent supportive housing provides a path toward stability and hope for the future. Breaking the cycle of homelessness will happen only if we commit ourselves to seeking meaningful solutions that keep people out of the shelter system and provide the appropriate supports so that these individuals can work toward self-sufficiency and financially stability.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “Supportive housing is a critical component of our Blueprint for Housing and Homelessness in New York City, and these three projects will help New Yorkers in three boroughs obtain the safe, high-quality, affordable housing they deserve. This is a fight the city cannot wage alone, and I commend Governor Hochul for committing the resources to help us tackle our deeply intertwined affordable housing and homelessness crises.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said, “There is nothing more fundamental than the right of each Queens resident to have a roof over their head and a home to call their own. I am deeply grateful to the Hochul Administration for this critical investment in the safety and security of those most severely impacted by housing insecurity, and to Breaking Ground for its work to provide supportive housing for our elders suffering from mental health or substance abuse issues.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said, “I applaud Governor Hochul’s announcement of $31.5 million in state funding to provide permanent supportive housing to New Yorkers experiencing homelessness and additional 332 units serving the elderly, individuals with a history of substance use disorder, individuals with developmental disabilities, young adults and those suffering from serious mental illness. The need for safe and permanent housing is at all time high across our city and state, and it is imperative that we take action to care for our most vulnerable residents.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, “Addressing circumstances and factors that contribute to homelessness is critical to create true sustainability and growth for individuals and families experiencing housing instability. Thank you to Governor Hochul for investing in supportive, affordable housing all over the State, including our beloved Brooklyn. Providing individuals and families a foundation to grow is a priority of mine and I look forward to expanding such opportunities in our Borough.”

Schenectady County Legislature Chair Anthony Jasenski said, “When the new Mont Pleasant library was built, it was the Legislature’s hope that our investment would spur additional development in the Crane/Main/Craig street corridor. We thank Governor Hochul for providing $3.49 million toward the $20 million cost for this project that will create 60 new, quality, affordable apartments in two new buildings on Crane Street.”

Breaking Ground President and CEO Brenda Rosen said, “We’re thrilled to bring 173 supportive and affordable apartments for seniors to Jamaica, Queens, our first permanent residence in the borough. Older adults are among the fastest growing group falling into homelessness and expanding opportunities for vulnerable individuals to attain an affordable home with services attuned to aging-in-place is more important than ever. And with a state-of-the art medical clinic by our development partners at Community Healthcare Network on the ground floor, the community and our tenants will have access to high-quality care right in the building. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the State for investing in supportive housing, and we are excited to partner with OTDA to bring this project to life.”

Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services Inc. Executive Director Johanna Anderson said, “Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services strives to develop housing that is part of the larger community vision. As such, we are incredibly grateful to be part of the redevelopment of 255 Wheat Street that will provide 47 units of affordable housing, eight of which will be set aside for those who are homeless and have an intellectual or developmental disability. We look forward to our continuing and growing partnership with the Gavras Center and the Village of Cayuga in bringing this property to its fullest potential.”

DePaul Properties President Mark H. Fuller said, “DePaul is pleased to be a community partner in meeting the need for quality affordable housing options in Schenectady and throughout New York State. We wish to thank Governor Hochul and New York State for providing DePaul with a critical portion of the funding that will make the Mosaic Apartments in the historic Crane Street Neighborhood a reality. We are so proud to be part of a revitalization effort and to provide homes for people in need. This is an example of progress and partnership in action.”

Project Renewal President and CEO Eric Rosenbaum said, “Project Renewal’s commitment to our tenants’ well-being through the integration of health and housing is the driving force behind our LEED-certified Bedford Green House development. Bedford Green House empowers tenants to thrive with on-site social services, a rooftop greenhouse and aquaponics farm, and other amenities that promote environmental and individual wellness. We are grateful for this funding from the state’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program for Bedford Green House’s second phase, which will include a medical clinic, a library, and additional apartments, bringing more critically needed housing and services to the Bronx.”

Catholic Charities of Onondaga County Executive Director Michael F. Melara said, “There is a clear need in Syracuse to ensure those who are homeless have a safe, stable place to call home. The Catholic Charities of Onondaga County Housing Services Center will provide hospitality and supportive services to the most vulnerable people in our community. This funding from the state’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Corporation will allow us to provide permanent housing to vulnerable individuals who need safe and stable housing. We are thankful for the support this project is receiving through Governor Hochul, who has made addressing and reducing homelessness throughout our state a priority of her administration.”

CAMBA Housing Ventures, Inc. & CAMBA, Inc. President and CEO Joanne M. Oplustil said, “CAMBA Housing Ventures is proud to partner with New York State’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program on our second Vital Brooklyn affordable and supportive housing development, Clarkson Estates. The Vital Brooklyn initiative is the Governor’s plan to holistically serve Central Brooklyn through affordable housing for thousands of New Yorkers. Clarkson Estates will offer high-quality affordable and sustainable housing coupled with supportive services that will provide residents with a healthy, stabilizing, and beautiful home. This $216 million investment in Flatbush, Brooklyn will provide onsite case management services for residents and extensive community facility programming to create healthy and connected communities in the neighborhood.”

Christopher Community, Inc. President and CEO Justin Rudgick said, “On behalf of Christopher Community, Inc. I would like to thank the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program for their $2.7 million in funding towards our new Community View Apartments project in Morrisville, New York,” said Justin Rudgick, Christopher Community, Inc. President & CEO. “We greatly appreciate this collaboration with HHAP, and are very grateful to all of our funding partners including NYS HCR as we see this new development project in Madison County come to life.”

The Homeless Housing Assistance Program provides capital grants and loans to not-for-profit corporations, charitable and religious organizations, and municipalities to acquire, construct, or rehabilitate housing for persons who are unable to secure adequate housing without special assistance. The grants are awarded through a competitive process by the New York State Homeless Housing and Assistance Corporation, a public benefit corporation staffed by OTDA.

Through this program, New York State has appropriated more than $1.4 billion toward the development of supportive housing. In total, the program has created more than 24,000 units of housing to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness.