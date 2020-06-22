New York Gov. Cuomo is a Guest on CNN’s Newsroom with Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto

(STL.News) – Governor Cuomo: “We did 57,000 tests just yesterday, highest number of tests in the United States, and we had less than 1 percent transmission rate yesterday. We went from the highest transmission rate in the United States to the lowest transmission rate. We only had 10 deaths overnight. That’s the lowest number since this started. We have about 1,000 people in our hospitals, lowest number since this started, so we watch those numbers every day. I argue and urge and enforce compliance every day. If we see any tick in those numbers we will respond but so far, as I said, the numbers yesterday were all good.”

Cuomo: “In New York we did this differently than the other places and you’re seeing that it worked in New York. The other places basically did reopening as a political exercise. It was politicized by the White House and some states ran to reopen and just forgot about the metrics and the science when you’re dealing with a virus. You are now seeing those states spike.”

Earlier today, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo was a guest on CNN’s Newsroom with Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow to discuss New York State’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

