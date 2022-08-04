New York Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Jackie Walorski

Governor Hochul Directs Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski

Governor Kathy Hochul announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on August 4 in honor of Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski. Flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately and returned to full-staff after dusk on August 4.

“New York mourns the loss of Representative Walorski and two of her staff members after an unthinkable tragedy in Indiana,” Governor Hochul said. “Today we will lower flags to half-staff in remembrance of their service to our nation, and I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of these public servants.”