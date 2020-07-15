New Orleans, Suspect Sought in 4th District Armed Robbery Investigation

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred on July 3, 2020 in the 4200 block of General De Gaulle Drive.

The suspect was seen entering a business in the block. While inside the restroom of the business, the suspect allegedly produced a handgun, pointed it at the victim and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled the location inside of the above pictured vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

