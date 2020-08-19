New Orleans Police Sought Juan Matthews as Person of Interest in 7th District Shooting

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is seeking to locate Juan Matthews (DOB: 10-01-1997), identified as a person of interest for questioning in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on August 7, 2020 at the intersection of Interstate 10 East and Read Boulevard.

While Matthews is not wanted on criminal charges at this time, NOPD Seventh District detectives feel that Matthews has knowledge of information pertinent to this investigation and wish to question him.

Additionally, a warrant has also been obtained to gain a DNA swab from Matthews.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the pictured person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.