New Orleans Police Identifies Taft Marshall as Suspect in 8th District Armed Robbery Stabbing

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Taft Marshall (DOB: 08-03-1975) in the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred on July 31, 2020 in the 100 block of Roosevelt Way.

In this incident, the suspect and the victim reportedly struggled over the victim’s belongings and the suspect stabbed the suspect during the struggle.

Through investigation, NOPD Eighth District detectives positively identified Marshall as the perpetrator in this incident and obtained an arrest warrant for charges of armed robbery and aggravated second degree battery.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Taft Marshall is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

