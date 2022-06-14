New Mexico Governor to testify on methane reduction

Gov. Lujan Grisham to testify on methane reduction to congressional committee

SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will join the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis on Tuesday to provide testimony for a hybrid hearing on state efforts to cut methane pollution. The governor’s testimony will center on New Mexico’s nationally-leading regulations for methane reduction.

WHAT: Gov. Lujan Grisham to testify before the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis regarding state perspectives on cutting methane pollution

WHEN: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11 A.M. Mountain

The governor will appear before the committee remotely. The hearing will be live-streamed and can be viewed here.