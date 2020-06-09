New Jersey Lottery: Pick-6 Rolls to $3.2 Million for June 11 Drawing

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) The Pick-6 drawing on June 8 produced 11 winners of $1,922 for matching five out of six white balls drawn. Three of those tickets were purchased with XTRA, multiplying the prizes to $3,844.

The winning numbers for the Monday, June 8, drawing were: 07, 09, 23, 24, 34 and 44. The XTRA Multiplier was: 02. By adding XTRA for an additional $1.00 per play, winners are able to multiply their non-jackpot prizes by the XTRA number drawn. The $3.2 million drawing will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE