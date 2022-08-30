Politics

New Jersey Governor on Waterfront Commission

August 30, 2022
Maryam Shah

Statement from Governor Murphy on US Supreme Court Brief on the Waterfront Commission

(STL.News) “I am thrilled that the United States has filed a brief in the U.S. Supreme Court agreeing that New Jersey has the right to withdraw from the Waterfront Commission and that New York’s lawsuit should be rejected.  This nearly 70-year-old commission is outdated and inefficient, and it has become an impediment to economic growth at a time when over 80 percent of the goods that flow through the Port move through the New Jersey side.  I look forward to this case being heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, and I am confident that New Jersey will finally be able to withdraw from this commission once and for all.”

