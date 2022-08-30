New Jersey Governor on Waterfront Commission

Statement from Governor Murphy on US Supreme Court Brief on the Waterfront Commission

(STL.News) “I am thrilled that the United States has filed a brief in the U.S. Supreme Court agreeing that New Jersey has the right to withdraw from the Waterfront Commission and that New York’s lawsuit should be rejected. This nearly 70-year-old commission is outdated and inefficient, and it has become an impediment to economic growth at a time when over 80 percent of the goods that flow through the Port move through the New Jersey side. I look forward to this case being heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, and I am confident that New Jersey will finally be able to withdraw from this commission once and for all.”

