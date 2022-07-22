New Jersey Governor on the House Passage of Bill

Statement from Governor Murphy on the House Passage of Contraception Rights Bill

“In the aftermath of the devastating Dobbs decision, I am relieved to see the House of Representatives affirm Americans’ right to contraception, but disappointed there was not more broad support for such a commonsense bill.

It is my sincere hope that the Senate acts quickly to stand with the overwhelming majority of the American people who believe the decision on whether and when to start a family is personal, private, and theirs alone to make.”