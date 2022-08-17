New Jersey Governor on Inflation Reduction Act

Statement from Governor Murphy on President Biden’s Signing of the Inflation Reduction Act

(STL.News) “Today is proof that even in this time of cynicism and hyperpartisanship, when too many politicians only look at what may be best for their next election instead of what’s best for the next generation, real progress can be made. The Inflation Reduction Act will cut energy, health care, and prescription drug costs for millions of American families while making key investments to spur long-term job creation and economic growth. It signifies our nation’s single-greatest investment in fighting climate change and in clean energy, especially in the offshore wind economy we are growing in New Jersey.

“I congratulate President Biden, Majority Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, and Democrats in Congress for not giving up and working together to pass and enact what is going to be one of the most transformational pieces of legislation in our nation’s history.”

