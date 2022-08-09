New Jersey Governor on Biden’s CHIPS Science Act

Statement from Governor Murphy on President Biden’s Enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022

“I thank President Biden for his swift action on the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, and Congress for moving this bipartisan legislation forward. This package will put significant resources toward addressing the supply chain issues that have plagued our state and nation for far too long, strengthen research and development, and bolster American innovation and manufacturing by investing in domestic development of critical technologies. It is more vital now than ever that we take action to boost American competitiveness, support innovation, and strengthen the manufacturing workforce while reducing our dependence on foreign manufacturers.”