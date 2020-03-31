New Jersey Announce Updates, Clarifications to List of Businesses Permitted to Operate

New Jersey Governor Murphy and Superintendent Callahan Announce Updates and Clarifications to List of Businesses Permitted to Operate

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Superintendent of the State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan today announced an Administrative Order amending which businesses are permitted to operate and clarifying ways in which some businesses may operate in accordance with Executive Order No. 107. The Administrative Order states the following:

Individual appointments to view real estate with realtors by individuals or families shall be considered essential retail business. Open houses are still considered impermissible gatherings.

Car dealers may continue to conduct online sales or remote sales that are consistent with current law. In the event of such a sale, the car may be delivered to the purchaser or the purchaser can pick up the car curbside or in the dealership service lane.

In accordance with the guidance released by the federal Department of Homeland Security, effective Tuesday, March 31, at 8:00 a.m., firearms retailers are permitted to operate – by appointment only and during limited hours – to conduct business which, under law, must be done in person. The NICS background check system will be up and running to process firearms purchases.

Golf courses are considered recreational and entertainment businesses that must close to the public and to members associated with private golf clubs.

“While we’ve made adjustments to businesses that are permitted to operate, my stay-at-home order remains firmly in effect,” said Governor Murphy. “Unless you absolutely need to get out, or unless your job is critical to our response, I have ordered all New Jerseyans to just stay home.”

“As we face this unprecedented challenge, businesses must be flexible in how they operate in order to keep the State’s economy running,” said Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “While these clarifications address the need for certain businesses to operate, the safety of our residents will always remain our top priority.”

The Order takes effect immediately.