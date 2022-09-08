New Jersey – $26 Million to Expand Preschool

Governor Murphy and DOE Announce Over $26 Million to Expand High-Quality Preschool in 27 School Districts

TRENTON (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) today announced that 27 school districts will receive Preschool Expansion Aid (PEA) to establish or expand access to high-quality preschool programs in the 2022-2023 school year. The over $26 million, which was allocated in the FY2023 Budget, ensures that nearly 2,150 additional three- and four-year-old children will have access to a preschool classroom by increasing New Jersey’s preschool seats to nearly 70,000. Today’s announcement builds on Governor Murphy’s long-term commitment to early education and the eventual goal of providing universal preschool to every three- and four-year-old in New Jersey.

“We know that providing children with access to preschool programs creates short and long term educational and economic benefits for families,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “When we invest in preschool education, we also invest in our youth and in the future success of the State of New Jersey for decades to come. Today’s announcement is another step toward universal preschool and a brighter future for New Jersey’s youngest learners.”

“I am excited to work with the 27 school districts receiving this funding to create and expand their community’s preschool programs,” said Dr. Angelica Allen McMillan, Acting Commissioner of Education. “Governor Murphy’s continued budget allowance for high-quality preschool allows many young children an opportunity to attend preschool and reap the benefits of starting school earlier.”

In July 2022, the NJDOE broadened the number of districts that could apply for PEA funding from those with 20 percent of students coming from lower-income families (defined by being eligible for free or reduced priced lunch) to districts with 10 percent of students who meet the income eligibility standards.

Schools receiving today’s grant award demonstrated to DOE that they can provide a high-quality preschool program to enrolled students. A high-quality preschool program is defined by a full-day program with a certificated teacher, an aide, and small classes that are inclusive of children with special needs who have an individualized education program.

The FY2023 Budget appropriated $40 million to support grant awards to districts expanding existing preschool programs or districts creating new preschool programs. The remaining FY2023 PEA funding will be awarded at a later date.

Districts receiving today’s funding will begin their programs in early October 2022. The following is a list of the 27 school districts receiving PEA funding for preschool programs:

County District Amount Atlantic Linwood $360,797 Bergen Ridgefield Park $235,920 Burlington Eastampton $548,400 Burlington Palmyra $507,270 Burlington Mt Laurel $1,562,610 Camden Voorhees $1,002,410 Camden Pine Hill $539,469 Camden Winslow Twp. $2,329,944 Essex Montclair $970,555 Essex Nutley $1,228,170 Essex West Orange $1,894,659 Gloucester Pitman $972,648 Gloucester Deptford $2,261,099 Gloucester Woodbury $521,395 Hunterdon Kingwood $154,429 Hunterdon Milford $168,468 Monmouth Howell $2,286,405 Monmouth West Long Branch $249,426 Ocean Eagleswood $527,448 Ocean Manchester $3,076,056 Ocean Plumsted $700,648 Passaic Prospect Park $1,363,323 Salem Alloway $364,743 Union Springfield $1,219,050 Warren Oxford $349,674 Warren Pohatcong $322,776 Warren Franklin $363,123 Total $26,080,915

