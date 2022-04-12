New Hampshire Governor Signs 7 Bills Into Law

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Signs 7 Bills Into Law
Concord, NH (STL.News) Please see below for a list of seven bills signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu:
- HB 102, establishing a commission to study worldwide combined reporting method for unitary businesses under the business profits tax, and relative to the treatment of water or sewerage disposal utilities under the business profits tax
- HB 116, relative to personal delivery devices and mobile carriers
- HB 207, repealing the regulation of household goods carriers
- HB 589, requiring workers’ compensation to cover prophylactic treatment for critical exposure
- HB 1063, relative to the technical changes to the administration of certain taxes by the Department of Revenue Administration and relative to county redevelopment district bonds for an unincorporated place
- HB 1427, relative to membership on the speech-language pathology and hearing care provider governing board
- HB 1441, establishing a commission to organize the observance of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence