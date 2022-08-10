Politics

New Hampshire: A Top State for Children & Families

August 10, 2022
Maryam Shah

NH’s Upward Trajectory: A Top State for Children and Families

Concord, NH – Today, following the release of new rankings from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual KIDS COUNT Data Book, Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement:

“Here in New Hampshire, our investments in mental health and public education have delivered results for children and families across the 603 – earning the Granite State the #2 spot for family and community and #2 for overall child well-being,” said Governor Chris Sununu.  “With top rankings in economic well-being, best education, and best health too, these rankings all make one thing clear:  New Hampshire is the best state for in the country for families.”

In the data released today, New Hampshire earned the following rankings:

  • #2 for overall child well-being
  • #2 for family and community
  • #2 for health, up from #3 in 2021
  • #4 for economic well-being, up from #6 in 2021
  • #4 for education, up from #5 in 2021

The rankings released today are in addition to the following top rankings NH has earned this year:

  • #1 for Overall Freedom
  • #1 for Public Safety and Corrections
  • #1 for Economic Freedom
  • Fastest growing economy in the nation
  • Fastest growing state in the Northeast .xls Icon
  • Lowest poverty rate in the country
  • A top emerging housing market

Note:  The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book can be found here.