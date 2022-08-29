United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero Names Ebony Wortham, Esq. to New Community Engagement Leadership Position

(STL.News) United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced today that Ebony Wortham, Esq., has been named Executive United States Attorney for Community Engagement for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The EUSA is a newly created role which will focus on creating partnerships in communities across the Eastern District of Pennsylvania with an emphasis on education and crime prevention, particularly in those communities struggling with high rates of violent crime, opioid abuse, and the legacy of generations of systemic exclusion from education, healthcare, housing and employment.

“Ebony’s experience and acumen as a former prosecutor, law enforcement partner and community advocate exceeds the demanding vision I had in mind when creating this new position in our Office,” said U.S. Attorney Romero. “My goal for the community outreach efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, under Ebony’s leadership, is that we become a consistent, trusted presence in the communities we serve – which will ultimately lead to lasting, meaningful impact on our District and its people.”

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected to serve as Executive U.S. Attorney for Community Engagement,” said Ms. Wortham. “Throughout my life and career, I have sought opportunities to work collaboratively with community stakeholders and system partners to promote public safety and to improve the life chances of individuals, youth and families. In this new role, I look forward to continuing to learn from – and partner with – organizations, leaders, and citizens across our region, as we work collectively on solutions to strengthen and transform our neighborhoods.

“Historically, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has been a critical partner in helping to galvanize the broader community around a larger strategic vision for public safety and well-being,” continued Ms. Wortham. “This position will provide me with the opportunity to work with my incredible colleagues within the U.S. Attorney’s Office to build on that extraordinary legacy as we implement U.S. Attorney Romero’s bold and dynamic strategic vision for community engagement.”

Ms. Wortham most recently served as a Senior Managing Consultant with the Center for Justice and Safety Finance within PFM’s Management and Budget Consulting Practice, where she worked with state and local government clients around the country to create operational and procedural efficiencies in their work. Prior to joining PFM, she was a 15-year veteran of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, where she served as its Director of Juvenile Justice Policy and Prevention in addition to her work prosecuting cases.

Ms. Wortham has deep roots in the community as a lifelong Philadelphian and remains engaged in numerous organizations and across a variety of programs and fields, focused on improving relationships between youth and law enforcement; reducing and preventing gun violence; providing social services, mentoring, job training, college preparatory and life skills; and advocating for trauma-informed practices.

Ms. Wortham is a graduate of Central High School of Philadelphia (256). She received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Temple University; a law degree from Widener University School of Law; a master’s degree in Organizational Development and Leadership from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine; and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the Fels Institute of Government of the University of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today