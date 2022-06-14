Nevada Governor to honor VOCA Grant recipients

Governor Sisolak to honor Victims of Crime Advocates Grant recipients at Governor’s Mansion

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will host a reception at the Governor’s Mansion to recognize recipients of the Victims of Crime Advocates (VOCA) Grant on Wednesday, June 15. The recipients will be recognized for their incredible work in Nevada communities to advocate for victims of all types of crime.

The VOCA Grant is awarded to non-profit and public organizations that provide direct services to crime victims. With American Rescue Plan dollars, the State is able to help fund this grant program and ensure organizations can continue their work without disruption as nationwide VOCA Grant funding from the federal government has decreased.

Governor Sisolak will be joined by Dr. Cindy Pitlock, Administrator of the Division of Child and Family Services in the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, members of the State delegation as well as representatives of various non-profits, local and state government organizations for the reception.

Media is invited to attend, RSVP for exact details.