Nevada Governor honors fallen Heroes at Memorial Ceremony

Governor Sisolak honors fallen law enforcement at the Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak joined law enforcement from across the State and others from the community to pay tribute to fallen officers at the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony on Capitol Grounds in Carson City.

“The fallen heroes we remember today dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our families,” said Governor Sisolak. “For these sacrifices, we owe all law enforcement officers and their families an eternal debt that we may never come close to repaying.”

Governor Sisolak proclaimed Thursday, May 5, 2022 in honor of the Law Enforcement Memorial.

The Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial was dedicated on May 13, 1998 under then-Governor Bob Miller. Governor Sisolak carries on his tradition to attend the ceremony and honor Nevada’s officers.