Nevada Governor applauds President Biden Executive Action

Gov. Sisolak applauds President Biden for executive action to spur clean energy manufacturing
CARSON CITY, NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak applauds President Biden after historic actions to issue a two-year moratorium on solar tariffs and authorize Defense Production Act (DPA) to lower energy costs, strengthen power grid, and create good-paying jobs.
“Solar energy is the leading renewable energy resource in Nevada and many other states, and Nevada has the largest solar economy in the nation,” Gov. Sisolak said. “I am thankful the President has taken swift action to ensure our clean energy economy and the jobs that go along with it can continue to thrive. I am grateful the President has heard the voices of concern from governors. In Nevada, I heard firsthand from the solar industry and workers the uncertainty this situation has created, and I’m glad to see it being resolved.”
Today’s announcement from the White House:
- authorizes use of the DPA to accelerate domestic production of clean energy technologies, including solar panel parts;
- puts the full power of federal procurement to work spurring additional domestic solar manufacturing capacity by directing the development of master supply agreements, including “super preference” status; and
- create a 24-month bridge as domestic manufacturing rapidly scales up to ensure the reliable supply of components that U.S. solar deployers need to construct clean energy projects and an electric grid for the 21st century, while reinforcing the integrity of our trade laws and processes.
- “I also want to thank our federal delegates, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Jacky Rosen, for their leadership and support of solar energy jobs in Nevada and across the nation,” Gov. Sisolak said.