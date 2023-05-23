Neustaedter’s Fine Jewelry added to Business Directory

Neustaedter’s Fine Jewelry has been added to the Business Directory on STL.News

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Neustaedter’s Fine Jewelry has been carefully chosen to be added to the business directory on STL.News. They were carefully selected due to their length of time serving the community.

It is a local family-owned business with the fundamental principles of working in the store daily to ensure high customer satisfaction.

Neustaedter’s Fine Jewelers has been in business since 1961, founded by Master Hand Engraver Richard F. Neustaedter.

Products and services offered:

Engagement Rings

Wedding Rings

Jewelry Design

Earrings

Pendants

Gemstones

Bracelets

Watches

Jewelry Repair

Master Hand Engraving

Appraisals

Watch Repair

Pearl and Bead Restringing

The listing in the directory is not sponsored. It cannot be purchased or subscribed to because the editor-in-chief carefully chooses each listing based on solid business factors to filter, showing only the most reliable and trustworthy businesses.

Address, phone, and email:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd.

Suite 103

St. Louis, Missouri 63122

Store: 314-966-4442

Toll-Free: 1-800-560-5646

Fax: 314-966-4456

Email: info@wowdiamonds.com