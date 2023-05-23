Neustaedter’s Fine Jewelry added to Business Directory

Neustaedter’s Fine Jewelry has been added to the Business Directory on STL.News
ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Neustaedter’s Fine Jewelry has been carefully chosen to be added to the business directory on STL.News. They were carefully selected due to their length of time serving the community.
It is a local family-owned business with the fundamental principles of working in the store daily to ensure high customer satisfaction.
Neustaedter’s Fine Jewelers has been in business since 1961, founded by Master Hand Engraver Richard F. Neustaedter.
Products and services offered:
- Engagement Rings
- Wedding Rings
- Jewelry Design
- Earrings
- Pendants
- Gemstones
- Bracelets
- Watches
- Jewelry Repair
- Master Hand Engraving
- Appraisals
- Watch Repair
- Pearl and Bead Restringing
Address, phone, and email:
2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd.
Suite 103
St. Louis, Missouri 63122
Store: 314-966-4442
Toll-Free: 1-800-560-5646
Fax: 314-966-4456
Email: info@wowdiamonds.com