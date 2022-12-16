NestEGG Coin (EGG) Rises 44.25%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

NestEGG Coin (EGG) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Friday, the crypto has added 44.25% to $0.00005015636547.

InvestorsObserver is giving NestEGG Coin a 94 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on NestEGG Coin!

InvestorsObserver gives NestEGG Coin a high volatility rank of 94, placing it in the top 6% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

EGG’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.NestEGG Coin price is trading near resistance. With support at $0.0000230942699267743 and resistance near $0.0000569724055089737. This leaves NestEGG Coin with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

